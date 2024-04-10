A brewer has released a London Underground-themed beer range and an exclusive London Craft Beer tube map. Beer52, in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL) launched the range of 16 beers to celebrate London’s craft brewing scene and its transport network.

The London Beer Tour, in collaboration with TfL, showcases the diversity and creativity of London’s breweries. Each brewery featured within the collection has been inspired by its own corner of the city, its communities, and its local Tube stations or bus routes, with bespoke label art making use of TfL’s design heritage.

For example, Bianca Road Brew Co’s ‘Moquette’ session IPA features the seat fabric pattern of the Jubilee line, which passes beneath its brewhouse in Bermondsey. Meanwhile, Blackhorse Beer Mile Pale Ale celebrates seven of the breweries that have sprung up near the Blackhorse Road Tube Station.

The beer is accompanied by a special edition of Beer52’s Ferment magazine. Inside, readers will get the inside track on London’s craft beer culture, from the dedicated mudlarkers scouring riverbanks for fragments of history to the Desi pub landlords shaping the city’s diverse culinary future.

Customers will also receive a limited-edition London Craft Beer Tube Map.

“We believe the best beer collaborations bring a fresh perspective, and working with TfL has given the brewers working on this collection so much inspiration,” says Fraser Doherty, CEO of Beer52.

“The specially created map is not only a practical guide for beer enthusiasts, but also a testament to the creativity and innovation of London’s breweries. We hope it will inspire people to explore the city’s diverse neighbourhoods and discover some hidden gems along the way.”

The Beer52 London Beer Tour collaboration beers, special edition magazine, and limited-edition Tube Map poster are available from here.