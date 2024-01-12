This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube passengers board trains with no trousers on forcing commuters to do a double take Daily Star
From this Monday, one of the key escalators at Euston station will be out of action, and TfL is warning that there could be queues to get to the London Underground. ianVisits
Tube strikes: Aslef drivers to be balloted on possible walkout amid Sadiq Khan ‘money train’ deal row Standard
Should the London Underground have dynamic pricing? Sadiq Khan is ‘mulling’ it CityAM
North Acton tube station in west London could get step-free access, if funding can be found to implement a station upgrade plan. ianVisits
An A-Z Of The London Underground Londonist
Elizabeth line
How deep are the Crossrail platforms Diamond Geezer
Mainline / Overground
LNER has announced that it aims to slash train journey times for those travelling from Edinburgh to London by 30 minutes. The National
South Western Railway’s Class 701 Arterio EMU carries passengers at last Railway Gazette
The roof on Waterloo Station dates back over a century and last summer Network Rail started work on a much-needed £47m renovation programme. Construction Management
MPs have been told that the cost of delivering the pared-back High Speed Two rail line could be £67bn in today’s prices – a significant hike on the government’s £45bn budget for the project. Civil Service World
The last of c2c’s new £100million fleet of trains will officially hit the tracks across south Essex this summer, bosses have revealed. Echo News
Exclusive: Government accused of using ‘fag packet’ in hotel room to draw up £36bn HS2 replacement plan CityAM
Miscellaneous
A 1950s diesel train surprised travellers when it cruised through Elephant and Castle station at the weekend. Southwark News
My crazy idea to walk the tube map Barnet Post
TfL worker gave himself £13k off trips and tricked Subway customers into calling station Mirror
People sitting on the Metropolitan line have been captured in art by the artist Martin Church, who now has an exhibition of his work at the Barbican Library. ianVisits
Man left bleeding after being attacked trying to board Piccadilly line train Yahoo News
There has been a rise in the number of sexual offences recorded on London’s Tube network, according to British Transport Police (BTP) figures. BBC News
Police release images of man after couple attacked in London Underground hate crime Pink News
From Rod Stewart to Gabrielle: train station gigs are taking over London Time Out
Boris Johnson can’t lecture Sadiq Khan on rail strikes The Spectator (£)
The centenary of Natwest’s first railway station bank ianVisits
And finally: I climbed the tube station steps and entered another dimension: Edith Pritchett cartoon The Guardian
The image is from a January 2019 article: This Ferrari is covered in a London “tube map”
