This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passengers board trains with no trousers on forcing commuters to do a double take Daily Star

From this Monday, one of the key escalators at Euston station will be out of action, and TfL is warning that there could be queues to get to the London Underground. ianVisits

Tube strikes: Aslef drivers to be balloted on possible walkout amid Sadiq Khan ‘money train’ deal row Standard

Should the London Underground have dynamic pricing? Sadiq Khan is ‘mulling’ it CityAM

North Acton tube station in west London could get step-free access, if funding can be found to implement a station upgrade plan. ianVisits

An A-Z Of The London Underground Londonist

Elizabeth line

How deep are the Crossrail platforms Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

LNER has announced that it aims to slash train journey times for those travelling from Edinburgh to London by 30 minutes. The National

South Western Railway’s Class 701 Arterio EMU carries passengers at last Railway Gazette

The roof on Waterloo Station dates back over a century and last summer Network Rail started work on a much-needed £47m renovation programme. Construction Management

MPs have been told that the cost of delivering the pared-back High Speed Two rail line could be £67bn in today’s prices – a significant hike on the government’s £45bn budget for the project. Civil Service World

The last of c2c’s new £100million fleet of trains will officially hit the tracks across south Essex this summer, bosses have revealed. Echo News

Exclusive: Government accused of using ‘fag packet’ in hotel room to draw up £36bn HS2 replacement plan CityAM

Miscellaneous

A 1950s diesel train surprised travellers when it cruised through Elephant and Castle station at the weekend. Southwark News

My crazy idea to walk the tube map Barnet Post

TfL worker gave himself £13k off trips and tricked Subway customers into calling station Mirror

People sitting on the Metropolitan line have been captured in art by the artist Martin Church, who now has an exhibition of his work at the Barbican Library. ianVisits

Man left bleeding after being attacked trying to board Piccadilly line train Yahoo News

There has been a rise in the number of sexual offences recorded on London’s Tube network, according to British Transport Police (BTP) figures. BBC News

Police release images of man after couple attacked in London Underground hate crime Pink News

From Rod Stewart to Gabrielle: train station gigs are taking over London Time Out

Boris Johnson can’t lecture Sadiq Khan on rail strikes The Spectator (£)

The centenary of Natwest’s first railway station bank ianVisits

And finally: I climbed the tube station steps and entered another dimension: Edith Pritchett cartoon The Guardian

