From this Monday, one of the key escalators at Euston station will be out of action, and TfL is warning that there could be queues to get to the London Underground.

The down escalator linking the ticket hall to the southbound Northern line (City branch) and the southbound Victoria line platforms is being closed for maintenance, and passengers will have to walk down a spiral staircase instead.

(assuming the station is open during the forthcoming strike action)

With just a narrow spiral staircase to use, Transport for London (TfL) expects that there will be a slower movement of people within the tube station. To prevent overcrowding inside the station at busy times, a queue to enter the Underground station will be in place at street level by the plaza outside the National Rail station.

The escalator will be out of action from Monday 8th January to the middle of April 2024.

To avoid queues, or if people have baggage or children, TfL is recommending that people who use the Victoria line or the Bank branch of the Northern line avoid Euston and use one of the neighbouring stations. They suggest Warren Street for the Northern line (Charing Cross branch) and the Victoria line, or King’s Cross St Pancras for the Northern line (City branch) and the Victoria line.

Alternatively, the closest alternative station is Euston Square, and travel one-stop to King’s Cross St Pancras and change for the Northern line (City branch) or Victoria line.

These bus routes from outside Euston can be used to transfer to alternative stations: Routes 18, 30, 205 to Warren Street. Routes 30, 73, 91, 205, 390 to King’s Cross St Pancras.

Arriving at Euston on London Overground services

People who normally arrive at Euston on a London Overground train and then transfer to the Underground are advised to avoid the queue and the stairs by changing onto the Bakerloo line at Queen’s Park.

They should then travel to:

Oxford Circus for the Victoria line

Embankment for the Northern line (Charing Cross branch)

Elephant & Castle for the Northern line (City branch)

Changing between Tube lines at Euston

During the works, TfL is asking people to avoid changing from Northern line (Charing Cross branch) services onto Northern line (City branch services), or the Victoria line. Please change at Warren Street for the Victoria line or Camden Town, between Northern line branches.

