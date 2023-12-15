This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube staff praised after Northern Line chaos saw passengers smash windows to escape suspected fire Standard

The long running saga of the planned redevelopment of South Kensington tube station can go ahead after the Planning Inspectorate upheld an appeal against the council’s decision to block the development. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line has “not met the consistently high standards” expected by Londoners, Sadiq Khan has said. BBC News

Elizabeth Line passengers are still chasing refunds days after they were trapped on freezing cold trains for hours – with one fed-up traveller revealing how the chaos forced him into paying £195 for a taxi home. Daily Mail

The Elizabeth line keeps shaking up London’s travel, and now it’s dethroned Waterloo station as Great Britain’s busiest railway station. ianVisits

The people behind the wheel: Mike Bagshaw’s story, MTR Elizabeth line Intelligent Transport

Mainline / Overground

Calls for better CCTV at London Bridge station after man suffering mental health crisis electrocuted on train track Standard

Getting to the trains at Liverpool Street station could be a lot easier as Network Rail is planning to increase the number of ticket barriers by removing some of the food kiosks that sit alongside the platforms. ianVisits

HS2 “nasty scars” on Chilterns no longer outweigh its benefits warns conservation board Bedford Independent

Brent Cross West station’s first day Diamond Geezer

TfL aware of Emerson Park station lighting issues and apologise for making passengers feel unsafe. Havering Daily

DLR

Police search for man after attempted stabbing on DLR train Local London

Miscellaneous

Muslim teacher abused in front of students on the London Underground Tell Mama

TfL are blocking rooted devices from accessing maps – how to fix Terence Eden’s Blog

New tube map and art cover released by TfL ianVisits

c2c ticket office worker’s dismissal was ‘reasonable’, says judge BBC News

The railway stations that London might get in the next five years Diamond Geezer

Shocking moment ‘XL Bully dog’ launches vicious attack [at Stratford station] ‘after owner loses control of her pet’ LBC

‘Depraved’ sex offender jailed for raping unconscious woman in front of Tube passengers ITVX

Regulator’s inquiry into catering at train stations exposes lack of competition within £700mn-a-year market FT

Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station Reuters

And finally: A hedgehog found under a seat on a train travelling from Surrey to London is to be rehomed, BBC News

The image is from a Dec 2021 article: Visit a restored railway signal box in St Albans