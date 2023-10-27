This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Tube workers offered 5% pay rise in bid to avoid strikes Standard

Ferret rescued from London’s Victoria Tube station BBC News

Tube driver who led ‘Free Palestine’ chant on tannoy suspended Jewish News

Thousands sign petition supporting tube driver suspended over ‘free Palestine’ chant Morning Star

TfL chief to meet Jewish community leaders following suspension of Palestine chant Tube driver OnLondon

Elizabeth line

An east London hospital has said the Elizabeth line puts increased pressure on its emergency services. BBC News

Sadiq Khan apologises after criticism of Elizabeth line’s ‘constant disruptions’ Standard

Heathrow Airport’s cashcow, the premium-priced Heathrow Express train service from Paddington, is also losing out to competition from the cheaper Elizabeth Line The Times (£)

The pedestrian “supercrossing” linking Woolwich’s Elizabeth Line station with the town centre could be in line for a redesign because walkers are ignoring it, Greenwich Council’s deputy leader has said. Greenwich Wire

Mainline / Overground

The company in charge of constructing the HS2 railway has been accused of deliberately covering up its escalating costs to ensure politicians would keep spending billions of pounds of public money on the project. Sunday Times (£)

‘Oh, Hallelujah!’ Nick Ferrari Gets Sarcastic With Minister Over Plans To Replace Scrapped HS2 HuffPo

Two more tunnel boring machines, Emily and Anne, have been lowered into the ground to dig tunnels under west London for the HS2 railway. ianVisits

London’s King’s Cross station closed on Saturday due to overcrowding during Storm Babet disruption, Network Rail said. BBC News

TfL is considering extending the London Overground to run into London Bridge station to replace capacity lost when Southern cut services in south London. ianVisits

MPs say ‘radical’ plans to close train ticket offices go ‘too far, too fast’ Politics

You would think, from the government and the media, that HS2 was dead and buried, and probably deserved its fate. None of this is true. Prospect

Brentwood train passengers still campaigning for station lift BBC News

Avanti West Coast to cut number of services in December The Guardian

Southern Rail has come under fire for a ‘condescending’ advertisement aimed at customers whose phone has died. East London Advertiser

A video of the nearly completed new railway station at Brent Cross West in North London has been released by the local council ianVisits

DLR

Upgrade work on the DLR to prepare it for a fleet of new trains has hit a problem after one of the contractors closed down. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Land managed by Network Rail is being used as an illegal rubbish dump, video footage shows. BBC News

‘No one came to help’: Anger as lack of staff on London transport ‘is putting women at risk’ Independent

TfL: Surrey County Council calls for expansion of zone 6 so residents can access cheaper fares Yahoo News

It’s crazy how much Transport for London can learn about us from our mobile data Odds and Ends

Arsenal hero looks unrecognisable on London Overground trip to watch Tottenham TalkSport

Child, 3, assaulted on Tube after mum was punched for trying to stop fight Metro

Terrifying moment man crosses live London Overground tracks to get to woman on her own Metro

Person dies after being hit by train at Wimbledon station Local London

TFL has launched a massive ten-year, £2.5bn tender that encompasses all of its out-of-home advertising assets. Printweek

The Day Travelcard, which offers visitors to the Capital unlimited travel on TfL services and National Rail services within London, won’t be scrapped after a deal was secured to keep it. ianVisits

And finally: ‘We are vital to London and the country’: TfL boss Andy Lord on Ulez, rail funding and HS2 The Guardian

