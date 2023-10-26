It’s just two weeks until the huge annual parade that’ll see over 7,000 people marching through the City of London alongside the Lord Mayor of London.

The Lord Mayor’s show dates back to the 13th century, originally on the river, and since the 1850s, in the streets of London, and will this year include over 50 decorated floats accompanying the Lord Mayor’s state coach in a parade which will see ancient pomp and ceremony mixing with modern additions.

Inside the Golden State Coach, which has been used in every Lord Mayor’s Show since 1757, will be the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London, the Seattle-born economist, accountant, and scientist, Michael Mainelli.

Joining the Lord Mayor in the three-mile-long parade on Saturday 11th November, will be floats representing City charities, schools, community groups, musicians, performers, financial institutions, military bands, and Livery companies. This year will also include a Ukraine-themed float created by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sending a message that London stands with Ukraine and its people.

The actor, comedian, and artist Jim Moir, best known as Vic Reeves, has designed the artwork for the Show’s official poster and commemorative programme and will be one of the passengers in the ‘Art Bus’, which also makes a return this year after a lengthy absence.

The parade is in two halves, with the second half often a bit quieter for spectators. Wherever you stand, the procession will take just over an hour to march past.

Throughout, the Lord Mayor, riding in the state coach, will also be regularly leaning out to wave his tricorn hat for the crowds.

A map of the route is here.

OUTWARD – Mansion House to Royal Courts of Justice

10.45am – Lord Mayor travels from Guildhall to Mansion House

11am – Two-minute silence for Armistice Day

11.03am – Procession leaves Mansion House. Lord Mayor waves off procession from Mansion House balcony

11.30am – Head of procession reaches Royal Courts of Justice

12.10pm – Lord Mayor leaves Mansion House to join the procession

12.20pm – Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral to be blessed by the Dean

12.40pm – Lord Mayor arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, to swear oath of allegiance before the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and Master of the Rolls

RETURN – Royal Courts of Justice to Mansion House

1.10pm – Head of procession sets off from Victoria Embankment

1.35pm – Head of procession arrives back at Mansion House

2.10pm – Lord Mayor rejoins procession at Royal Courts of Justice

2.40pm – Lord Mayor arrives back at Mansion House, and is greeted by City Aldermen and livery company Masters

A note for people visiting: there are closures on the Circle and District lines through the City on the day up to 3pm, so be aware of that when planning your journey.

A tip: The roads are closed all day, and once the show is over and the streets have been cleaned, you can wander the car-free streets, usually between about 4pm and 5pm.

Other events for the Lord Mayor’s Show

The State Coach

The Golden State Coach will be on display in Guildhall for about a week, from Saturday 4th to Monday 13th November, and you can see it next to the west wing of the Guildhall, near the church, and will be in the glass foyer space.

St Paul’s Cathedral

The ground floor of the cathedral will be open to the public for free all day on the day of the show, with an option to pay £10 to climb the Dome galleries. It’s best to book the Dome tickets in advance if you want to do the climb.

Bank of England Museum

The museum is usually only open Mon-Fri will be open on the Saturday from 11am to 4pm. It’s a large museum, is free to visit, and is worth visiting if you’ve not been able to see it during the week.

Guided tours

At 3pm the City of London Guides will be leading free guided walks from No1 Poultry, which is right opposite Mansion House.