A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strike on the London Underground in October ianVisits

Burberry Street or Bond Street? Fashion Week Stunt Sows Confusion New York Times

Elizabeth line

Calls were made in the London Assembly yesterday for the Mayor to launch a review into accessibility along the Elizabeth Line. London Loves Business

Former Crossrail boss among newly elected Royal Academy of Engineering fellows NCE (£)

25% of the 13 minute journey from Whitechapel to Paddington is spent not moving. Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

A swan has caused train disruption in south-west London for the second day in a row. BBC News

HS2. The project may have been a mistake. But cancelling it now would be a sign of our limited ambitions. Conservative Home

The latest HS2 fiasco shows just how derailed our planning system has become CapX

Battersea Park Station in south London could be set for a significant upgrade, as Wandsworth Council and Network Rail work together to deliver a reconfigured station with step-free access. ianVisits

Sir Keir Starmer says the government should “get on with it” after suggestions that the HS2 rail line may not reach Manchester. BBC News

c2C commuters were left unable to buy tickets online or at south Essex stations after a “network-wide technical issue”. Echo News

Labour is right to strike a note of caution over HS2 New Statesman

Rail firms Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry have been awarded new contract renewals, the Department for Transport has announced. BBC News

Miscellaneous

One-day Travelcard axing will make family rail trips to London more expensive Standard

Comedian Katherine Ryan has praises British Transport Police after her teenage daughter Violet was sexually harassed by a stranger on the London Underground. LBC

A former rugby player ran the entire London Underground in 11 days last week in aid of a suicide prevention charity. SWLondoner

Morden tube station’s disused platform garden has been judged the best in the annual “In Bloom” competition for the best garden on the Transport for London (TfL) network. ianVisits

Buying a home close to a top-performing train station could pay dividends for your commute — but it’ll hit you in the pocket, as new research shows CountryLife

Woman furious after passenger tells her she ‘should’ve got there earlier’ to secure seat Mirror

A steam train covered in lights will return to the Epping Ongar railway creating a magical ride through the countryside. ianVisits

National Rail has launched a campaign with Roblox, which gives gamers the chance to board a special 16-25 Railcard branded train carriage. Mobile Marketing

A person died after being hit by a train in Erith KentLive

Supperclub Tube – fine dining on an Underground carriage OnLondon

And finally: Author Jarred McGinnis on the beauty of the UK’s railways – and why it’s the best way for disabled travellers to get around the country Condé Nast Traveller

The image above is from September 2021: HS2 opens its North London railway hub