The long-running stage musical version of the Disney film currently has an offer on tickets with £48 tickets reduced to just £25 for most performances.

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and discovery. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’; when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table.

It’s playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Covent Garden.

Flash sale prices:

  • £48 tickets now £25
  • £72 tickets now £37
  • £85 tickets now £48

The flash sale is valid for all performances up to 15th October 2023, excluding Saturday matinees.

Book by 24th September 2023 from here.

One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    22 September 2023 at 1:33 pm

    not quite sure that “£48 tickets now £48” is much of sale…

    Reply

