The standard monthly subscription charge to use a Santander cycle hire bike has been halved for the next few days.

As part of a number of events to mark the Car Free Day, you can purchase a one-month subscription to the cycle hire scheme for £10 instead of the usual £20.

The subscription gets you unlimited cycle rides for free so long as each trip is under an hour long. That compares to the £1.65 charge for a 30-minute cycle ride for pay-as-you-go users.

Subscribers can also use the e-bikes for £1 for the first hour, compared to £3.30 for 30 minutes if you were a pay-as-you-go user.

To claim the half-price offer, you need to download the Santander Cycles App, and then use the promotional code CARFREEDAY when buying a one-month subscription. The offer is valid until midnight on Sunday 24th September 2023.

It’s a one-time offer, so if you renew after the month has expired, then it’ll be the standard £20 per month thereafter.

If you register your account, you can also apply for a keyfob, which I personally find far more convenient than the app for unlocking a bike.

