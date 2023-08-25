A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passengers were subjected to severe delays after a dog got loose on the tracks. ITV

Police officer denies punching and choking teenage boy at Tube station Metro

Person dies after falling onto tracks at Elephant & Castle Tube station Yahoo News

Mainline / Overground

This train station didn’t sell a single ticket from its booking office in a month Metro

Delays to Southern and Gatwick Express in and out of Victoria station have more than halved since a new signalling system was switched on last Christmas, according to Network Rail analysis. ianVisits

Great British Railways, Boris Johnson’s proposed quango to revitalise UK train services, is poised to be saved from the policy scrapheap under new plans that will leave ministers in far greater control than had been envisaged. The Times (£)

Tories told to come clean as whistleblower admits rail ticket office cull is to cut costs Mirror

Over the past few weeks, HS2 has been moving a 40-metre section of the long Colne Valley viaduct into place over a main road in west London. ianVisits

People travelling between Cornwall and London on sleeper trains this autumn could face uncomfortable journeys as railworks cause cancellations. Cornwall Live

SWR has issued fresh guidance to its 5,000 staff after The Sun highlighted some workers were incorrectly refusing to accept valid tickets. The Sun

Miscellaneous

The family and friends of James Charlton are taking on a challenge to get to all the Tube stations in London in 24 hours. The Northern Echo

Jan Landolt, the architect behind the RIBA award-winning Hackney Wick London Overground station has died unexpectedly aged 58 AJ

Two more tunnel boring machines digging HS2 railway tunnels under London will set off early next year, and the public is being asked to name them from a shortlist. ianVisits

‘We can always weather local challenges’ – why Grimshaw is unfazed by HS2’s Euston delay Building Design

Man dies after being hit by London Underground train following police chase Sky News

7/7 attacks: Bombing ‘hero’ and TfL employee Raymond Parry stripped of MBE BBC News

Delta Goodrem is a “big fan” of public transport. The 38-year-old Aussie pop star was spotted on the London Underground last week wearing a racy latex outfit. Koimoi

In the courts… Webb v London Underground, Employment Tribunal In brief Lexology

And finally: A former “pony boy” who shovelled dirt to help build the London Underground has become one of Britain’s richest men. The Irish Sun

The image above is from August 2019: A book about London Underground’s famous Moquette