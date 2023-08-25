A new comedy written by and starring Ian Hallard, featuring the voices of Miriam Margolyes and the late Paul O’Grady, shimmers its way into the Criterion Theatre this summer.

Running for the next couple of weeks, there’s a half-price offer on tickets, with seats from just £15.

It is the late 80s in Birmingham, two school friends make a cautious but bold decision to come out. One comes out as gay, whilst the other more unexpectedly declares himself a fan of the Swedish super-group ABBA. Fast forward thirty years, the old classmates have a lucky re-encounter and form the world’s first-ever drag ABBA tribute band! United, they embark on a tour complete with platform boots, fake beards and some very distracting eye candy. Can their adult friendship endure the ups and downs of life on the road?

The ticket offer is valid for all performances up to 9th September.

  • £30/£36 seats are now just £15
  • £39/£51 seats are now £25
  • £63 seats are just £35

Tickets are on sale from here.

Written by and starring Ian Hallard, with a cast including Donna Berlin, Sara Crowe, Andrew Horton, Rose Shalloo and Anton Tweedale. It’s directed by Mark Gatiss.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre