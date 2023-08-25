A new comedy written by and starring Ian Hallard, featuring the voices of Miriam Margolyes and the late Paul O’Grady, shimmers its way into the Criterion Theatre this summer.

Running for the next couple of weeks, there’s a half-price offer on tickets, with seats from just £15.

It is the late 80s in Birmingham, two school friends make a cautious but bold decision to come out. One comes out as gay, whilst the other more unexpectedly declares himself a fan of the Swedish super-group ABBA. Fast forward thirty years, the old classmates have a lucky re-encounter and form the world’s first-ever drag ABBA tribute band! United, they embark on a tour complete with platform boots, fake beards and some very distracting eye candy. Can their adult friendship endure the ups and downs of life on the road?

The ticket offer is valid for all performances up to 9th September.

£30/£36 seats are now just £15

£39/£51 seats are now £25

£63 seats are just £35

Tickets are on sale from here.

Written by and starring Ian Hallard, with a cast including Donna Berlin, Sara Crowe, Andrew Horton, Rose Shalloo and Anton Tweedale. It’s directed by Mark Gatiss.