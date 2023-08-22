Over the past few weeks, HS2 has been moving a 40-metre section of the long Colne Valley viaduct into place over a main road in west London.

HS2 had to close the Moorhall Road near Harefield, in order to bring in cranes to lift eleven of the 115 to 130-tonne segments into position over the road. These were then strengthened with internal steel cabling to complete the span.

Normally, most of these segments are slotted into place by a giant 700-tonne ‘launching girder’ – the only one of its kind in the UK.

However, HS2’s engineers used a different approach at Moorhall Road.

The launching girder was still a few weeks away from the road, so they would have expected to close the road when it arrived – which would be a problem for local road traffic as that would have been when schools were back and the road was busy. Building this one span using cranes by closing the road during the quieter school holidays means that the launching girder will be able to roll right over the road without affecting it.

The viaduct is being built by HS2’s main works contractor Align JV – a team made up of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick.

Align’s Surface Operations Director, Derek van Rensburg, said: “Having the flexibility to introduce a crane to complete the span across Moorhall Road during the summer holidays rather than using the launching girder, thereby minimising the impact on the local community, is all credit to the Align team involved, working with our supply chain partners and in particular VSL, which together delivered the work safely.”

To allow for the viaduct’s curve, each of the one thousand segments that form the arches and deck are slightly different – and all are manufactured at a temporary factory set up close by, with direct access to the M25.

The road reopened last Friday.

When completed, the HS2 viaduct will stretch for more than two miles across the Grand Union Canal, River Colne, local roads and a series of lakes on the outskirts of London between Ruislip and the start of the Chiltern tunnels.