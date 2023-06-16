A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Which Tube lines have air conditioning? The coolest ways to get around London this summer Metro

Mainline / Overground

Over three years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, ridership on Britain’s railway has largely recovered, reporting an average of 98.3% of pre-Covid traffic in April. Rail Journal

HS2 sewer works shut off half of Gloucester Avenue Camden New Journal

The art deco masterpiece that is Surbiton railway station Londonist

HS2 delays set to slow infrastructure tender price inflation, says T&T Building (£)

Tests will be carried out this month for the return of direct trains between Cleethorpes and London. My Local Lincolnshire

Train drivers have voted to continue taking strike action for a further six months amid an ongoing pay dispute. LBC

‘The design team has gone from 500 to six.’ What HS2 Euston is doing now Building (£)

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is trialling the use of an app for partially sighted passengers in what is believed to be a UK first. RTM

Chiltern Railways Oxford to London train services adjusted Oxford Mail

The new open-access trains such as Lumo are rivalling their poorly-performing big brothers The Times (£)

Angry rail passengers say Grand Central’s Sunderland-London service is ‘cancel, cancel, cancel’ Sunderland Echo

Miscellaneous

These 15 golf courses are all within a mile of London Underground tube stations Golf Monthly

Staff in line for big payouts from first TfL bonuses since pandemic Yahoo News

Iain Dale has told how nobody stopped to help when he fell and broke his hip at a London tube station. Yahoo News

A 34-year-old man has been found dead on train tracks in Streatham after a car chase with police. Southwark News

Transport for London introduces fresh new safety campaign Creative Review

Rail historian Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway will be returning to the TV screens for a new series of Secrets of the London Underground in July. ianVisits

Disabled campaigners have exposed the widespread – and unpunished – discrimination that passengers face across the rail, bus and taxi sectors, in written evidence to an MPs’ inquiry. Disability News Service

Sadiq Khan’s plans to scrap day travelcards in London has been slammed by councils and politicians Daily Mail

And finally: A railway worker from London is being celebrated by colleagues for having clocked up half-a-century’s service on the railway. Standard

The image above is from June 2016: The curious tale of Hammersmith’s abandoned railway viaduct