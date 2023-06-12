Rail historian Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway will be returning to the TV screens for a new series of Secrets of the London Underground in July.

Tim and Siddy will be able to explore disused parts of London’s tube network, with access to abandoned stations, preserved passageways hidden right under passengers’ noses; to enormous depots brimming with marvels of modern engineering.

At the London Transport Museum and Depot, Tim and Siddy experience tube carriages through the decades and rifle through original blueprints, poster art and photographs in their incredible archives.

The 3rd series of Secrets of the London Underground starts on Tuesday 4th July 2023, repeating weekly on Yesterday TV or UKPlay for the next ten weeks.

Episode 1 – Camden: Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway explore the labyrinthine Camden Town station, and the forgotten wartime shelter built beneath. Plus, Siddy visits a station which hides a lost river.

Episode 2 – South Kensington and Marylebone: Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway explore the disused areas of South Kensington station, with platforms reclaimed by nature and wartime uses. Siddy also heads to Marylebone to reveal the original features on the platforms and the tube infrastructure hidden within the walls of a hotel.

Episode 3 – Green Park (Dover Street) and Down Street: Tim and Siddy are heading to a station you won’t find on modern-day tube maps – Dover Street, now known as Green Park. During the Second World War the abandoned passageways and lift shafts of the original station had an incredible second life as the base for the London Passenger Transport Board whose work kept London’s transport moving against all odds. Next, Siddy delves into the abandoned corridors and platforms of Down Street, closed to the public in 1932, and the scene of some of the most pivotal decisions of World War II.

Episode 4 – British Museum and Leinster Gardens: Tim and Siddy embark on a night-time track walk to the abandoned station of British Museum. The pair discover 1930s hand-painted adverts and white tiling. During the second world war it served as a shelter and spine-tingling clues to the children who stayed there during The Blitz can still be seen. Siddy also visits the houses of Leinster Gardens.

Details of the remaining six episodes will be released closer to their broadcast.