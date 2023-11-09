Just around the corner from Bond Street, a covered passage recently gained a burst of colour in the form of a large public art mural. It sits in a recently widened passage and is untitled or labelled, so it took a while to work out who made the mural.

It turned out that the artist is significant, as the mural is by Albert Oehlen, one of Berlin’s 1980s “bad boy” group of artists whose work defied categorization and refuted the artistic status quo. As an artist, Oehlen has pushed boundaries at times, particularly in his controversial portraits, and often worked in phases before switching to an entirely new genre and repeating.

This mural, made from mosaic, is an evolution of his work as it became more blocky over the decades and his recent move to collage and CAD-based murals.

The mural, called Mosaik, was added here as part of a planning agreement for the building above, which was being refurbished, and the council wanted something to brighten the previously gloomy passageway.

The mural was added in 2021 and is also downlit from above so it can be enjoyed at night.

The passageway is interesting as it exists for a reason and not just for access to the rear of the building. It sits right on top of the Tyburn Culvert, which is quite shallow here and prevented a building being erected on top.

So this mural above the street exists here thanks to the river below.

Location map and local interesting places
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News