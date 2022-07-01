Published by London's Pocket Parks 1 Comment ↓

This is a wildlife park that tumbles down a steep slope in Wandsworth, sitting next to an ancient church.

There’s been a church at the top of the slope since at least the 12th-century, and the current church, renamed as St Paul’s was built in 1815 as a chapel of ease to Holy Trinity, Clapham. The church is surrounded by a graveyard and very well mown lawns, but the pocket park I am writing about sits on the other side of the footpath, and has a totally different character from the English lawns of the churchyard.

The Eden Nature Garden was established in 2000 to transform an area of underused church land into a tranquil space with plenty of planting for wildlife. With its pond, planted beds and wildflower areas it provides a sustainable space for wildlife and people alike, and promotes environmental education and biodiversity through activities such as planting native British species and organic gardening.

There are a couple of entrances into the park, both off the alleyway, and leads into a space with loads of winding paths ever so slightly overflowing with plants to remind us who is in charge here.

A local cat came out on my visit, looked at me and decided I wasn’t interesting enough to loiter about for and wandered off into the undergrowth.

Down the bottom of the slope is a space with signs saying no dogs, and a small pond for the water wildlife. Some patches of open lawn with old logs for sitting on are dotted around, but it’s very much a space for the wildlife to call their home, and for us to relax in on occasions.

Both the churchyard and Eden Nature Garden are part of a Local “Site of Importance for Nature Conservation” (SINC) for Lambeth council. Eden also sells its own honey from what has become a full-scale training apiary.

Eden Nature Garden is normally open from 7:30am until 15 minutes from sunset.

Location map and local interesting places
One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    1 July 2022 at 3:30 pm

    Looks worth a visit!

    Did you ever do the New River pocket park just south of Canonbury station? It’s very impressive for such a tiny sliver of land. And there’s a nice coffee shop at the end on Essex Road.

