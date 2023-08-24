A fenced-off section of fields next to Kensington Palace, which is used as a heliport by the Royal Family is to be turned into a large ice rink and funfair this winter.

To be called Ice @ Kensington Palace, it will take over a long strip of park that is at the Notting Hill Gate end of Hyde Park and the planning documents show that it will include a large ice rink, a smaller funfair and the usual entertainments of a food market and shopping zone.

The northern end of the fields, which will be turned into the funfair and food hall is currently used as a football pitch by the Royal Household at Kensington Palace, while the ice rink itself will be on top of the spot used to land helicopters to collect the regal person.

The ice rink – concept image from the planning documents

The ice rink is fairly large, with a capacity for 750 people, and the organisers expect the average visit to last around three hours – assuming people will linger for the funfair and food.

Tickets will be sold granting access to the site for one of three daily sessions (9.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm). Each skating session will last up to 45 minutes and access will be permitted from 30 minutes prior to each session to provide time for people to collect skates.

While it can be argued that this is “yet another” temporary ice rink for London, it can also be argued that it’s replacing one that has closed down — as the nearby Natural History Museum no longer has an ice rink in its grounds.

The ice rink will open to the public on Friday 1st December 2023, and will be open until Sunday 7th January 2024.

Tickets to Ice @ Kensington Palace will go on sale on 6th September 2023 from here. Prices will be announced at the time the tickets go on sale.

The entrance will be a short walk from Notting Hill Gate and Queensway tube stations.

Funfair area – concept image from the planning documents

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. alistair twin says:
    24 August 2023 at 2:16 pm

    wow those renders are bad, looks like they tried to use excell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News