Good news for commuters, as the tube strike on the London Underground this Wednesday and Friday has been called off.

There will still be an unrelated national rail strike, but the London Underground will operate normally.

The RMT union says that the strike action on the tube has been suspended following significant progress made by their negotiators and London Underground representatives at ACAS.

Planned strike action by over 3,000 members on LU stations on Wednesday 4th, and Friday 6th October will not go ahead.

The RMT says that progress means that key elements have been settled, although there remains broader negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute. According to the RMT, the planned reduction in station staffing numbers of around 523 staff would be reduced by at least 200 people to around 400 fewer staff.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.

“Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.

“We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement.”

Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has withdrawn its planned industrial action this week and that the dispute on our change proposals in stations is now resolved. This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions as we evolve London Underground to ensure we can continue to support the capital in the most effective way.”