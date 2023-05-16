If you head up to the top floor of the newly opened Uniqlo Covent Garden store, there’s a whole section of specially designed tube themed t-shirts that are exclusive to that one store.

The t-shirts come in a range including the tube roundel, tube map, and designs inspired by the London Underground’s heritage posters.

Apart from the range of clothing though, there’s also a London Underground display, with items from the nearby London Transport Museum, examples of moquette, and also moquette benches to sit on while your better half picks out t-shirts to buy.

The adult t-shirts seemed to be around £20 each.

A sign nearby also said they have tube branded tote bags, but the ones on display were all blank, so maybe a product that will be arriving later.

The Uniqlo Covent Garden store is on Long Acre.

The tube themed t-shirts don’t appear to be available online, only in the Covent Garden store.