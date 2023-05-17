A long standing ambition to connect a heritage railway to the mainline network has taken a step forward after it was granted permission to rebuild a section of a disused railway.

There are two separate organisations involved – the Kent & East Sussex Railway which runs a heritage line between Tenterden and Bodiam, and the Rother Valley Railway which is looking to reinstate a lost railway between Bodiam and Robertsbridge.

The key benefit of the extension is that there’s a mainline station on the Southeastern line at Robertsbridge, a few stops from Royal Tunbridge Wells, which would make it vastly easier for the public to pay a visit to the heritage line. At the moment, the heritage railway is only accessible by car or bus.

To restore the disused railway, the Rother Valley Railway (RVR) submitted an application and a public inquiry was held in 2021.

There were over a thousand objections to the plans though, with 224 letters of support, and the Environment Agency withdrew their objection in part. Most of the objections were about the addition of new level crossings on roads where the restored railway would be crossing, but the inspector’s report concluded in the end that the marginal downsides were more than outweighed by the economic benefits of the railway’s extension.

The ambition to restore the railway link has had previous support from their local MP, Huw Merriman, who just happens to be the Minister of State for Rail and HS2 — so he was recused from the decision making process.

The TWA Order provides the Rother Valley Railway with statutory authority to construct the new railway and maintain the new and existing lengths of the track as a heritage railway from Robertsbridge Junction to Bodiam, where it would join the existing heritage railway to Tenterden and would authorise the crossing of the public highway in a number of locations.

The anticipated cost of the railway extension has been put at £5.3 million, which is expected to generate up to £35 million for the local economy and around 85 jobs over the first decade of its operation.

Southeastern will also benefit from extra passengers, and although the inspector disagreed with the RVR’s estimate of around £330,000 per year for Southeastern, the inspector still agreed it would be a substantial amount. The report also said that the growth in leisure travellers would help to offset the foreseeable reduction in commuters as a result of more people working from home, thereby making the mainline railway more viable.

Connecting the heritage railway to a town with a mainline railway will also be a boost for attractions in the area, such as Bodiam Castle.

Rother Valley Railway chairman Gardner Crawley said: “We are looking forward to working with everyone to bring the new railway to fruition. Work will start at the earliest opportunity to carry out the land and ecological surveys. Substantive physical works are unlikely to start before next year.”