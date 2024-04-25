Research England has awarded the cluster of museums based at University College London (UCL) a five-year £2.4 million grant to support their work. The four museums are the Grant Museum, the Petrie Museum, the UCL Art Museum and UCL’s Pathology Museum.

The UCL museums and collections comprise over 200,000 objects, which are both used for academic study and also as part of the free museums for the public to visit.

The Grant and Petrie museums are open Tuesday through Saturday in the afternoons, and the Art Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, also in the afternoons.

The funding boost comes shortly after the grand reopening of UCL’s historic Grant Museum of Zoology, which recently underwent a £300,000 improvement programme. The refurb includes new displays connecting the Museum’s collections to biodiversity and conservation research.

This year, UCL Science Collections, which includes the Pathology Museum, joined the portfolio for the first time.

Dr Paul Ayris, Pro-Vice-Provost (LCCOS) said: “I’m delighted that Research England has recognised the importance of UCL’s museums in collection-based research both in the UK and internationally.

“Over the next five years, this investment will enable us to improve the way we store, document, display and interpret museum objects and advance our commitment to curating world-class collections that are open to all.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Museums