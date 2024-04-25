Research England has awarded the cluster of museums based at University College London (UCL) a five-year £2.4 million grant to support their work. The four museums are the Grant Museum, the Petrie Museum, the UCL Art Museum and UCL’s Pathology Museum.

The UCL museums and collections comprise over 200,000 objects, which are both used for academic study and also as part of the free museums for the public to visit.

The Grant and Petrie museums are open Tuesday through Saturday in the afternoons, and the Art Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, also in the afternoons.

The funding boost comes shortly after the grand reopening of UCL’s historic Grant Museum of Zoology, which recently underwent a £300,000 improvement programme. The refurb includes new displays connecting the Museum’s collections to biodiversity and conservation research.

This year, UCL Science Collections, which includes the Pathology Museum, joined the portfolio for the first time.

Dr Paul Ayris, Pro-Vice-Provost (LCCOS) said: “I’m delighted that Research England has recognised the importance of UCL’s museums in collection-based research both in the UK and internationally.

“Over the next five years, this investment will enable us to improve the way we store, document, display and interpret museum objects and advance our commitment to curating world-class collections that are open to all.”