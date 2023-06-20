The latest extension to underground mobile phone coverage has gone live this morning, with 4G and 5G coverage now available at Mornington Crescent station.

The underground phone coverage is extending along the Northern line at the moment, and they expect to have coverage in the tunnels between Mornington Crescent and Camden Town in the coming few weeks.

Along the rest of the Northern line, there’s also phone coverage at Archway, Tufnell Park and Kentish Town stations. Although Kentish Town tube station is closing next week for a year of escalator works, they will keep the phone coverage switched on for passengers in the trains passing through the station.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “We’re pleased that customers at Mornington Crescent station can now get 4G and 5G on their phones within the station, as part of the next stage of our project with BAI Communications to bring high-speed mobile coverage to the whole Tube network. Following on from Camden Town station going live earlier this month, this increased connectivity will allow customers to get the latest travel information, access social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos while passing through these stations.”

There is also coverage on the Central line at Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate, Queensway stations, and on the Jubilee line extension between Westminster and Canning Town. Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road are expected to be connected in the coming months.

Coverage along the Northern line from Tottenham Court Road up to Golders Green and Highgate is expected later this summer, and testing has also started on the Bakerloo, Piccadilly and Victoria lines ahead of switching on those sections later.

Most of the London Underground and the Elizabeth line should be able to use mobile phones in the stations and tunnels by the end of next year.

The phone rollout comes after TfL awarded BAI a 20-year concession in June 2021 to deliver mobile connectivity on the London Underground. BAI’s work on the wider Connected London programme will also see the installation of digital infrastructure across the capital, forming a backbone of connectivity.

In addition to being a customer benefit, the mobile and broadband services will provide an additional income for TfL over the 20-year life of the contract.