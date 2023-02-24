Michael Frayn’s award-winning backstage comedy Noises Off is transferring to London’s West End for a limited 8-week run, and there’s a half-price offer on seats with the £42 seats being offered for just £20.

Careening along at breakneck speeds, Noises Off shows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company. Watch as they stumble their way through mounting their fictional farce, Nothing On, from the chaotic final rehearsals before their opening night, to a completely calamitous matinee and their final catastrophic performance.

The show had multiple Tony award-nominated runs on Broadway and numerous London revivals including productions at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, The National Theatre, and London’s Old Vic.

It would go on to be made into a 1992 film with a star-studded cast including Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve, John Ritter, and Nicollette Sheridan.

Noises Off is set to star Felicity Kendal as Dotty Otley.

The show also stars Tracy-Ann Oberman, Matthew Kelly, Alexander Hanson, Joseph Millson, Sasha Frost, Pepter Lunkuse and Jonathan Coy.

There’s an offer on seats with the £42 seats being offered for just £20.

The offer is valid on selected Monday – Wednesday evening performances until 9th March 2023 when booked from here.

Look for the star on the dates for the discounted tickets.