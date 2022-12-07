Passenger numbers at tube stations in key shopping areas returned back to pre-pandemic levels last weekend, according to the latest numbers from Transport for London (TfL).

TfL says that over a million entries and exits were recorded at stations designated near ‘shopping’ locations, which includes stations such as Oxford Circus, Knightsbridge and High Street Kensington.

Where the Elizabeth line has opened, Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street stations saw entry and exit levels exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with Tottenham Court Road recording customer levels of more than 160 per cent compared to a similar weekend in 2019.

Across the whole Elizabeth line, around 508,000 journeys were made along the line on Saturday 3rd December, compared to the previous busiest day in September when 290,000 passengers were recorded using the line.

Glynn Barton, Chief Operating Officer for Transport for London said: “This is hugely positive to both TfL and the wider city as we take the next steps to support and grow the UK economy. Public transport is the backbone of our economic recovery, and we remain focused on encouraging more people back to public transport, helping to support our vision of being the green heartbeat of London.”

Entry and Exit info for key stations

Station Entry and Exit figures Comparison 7th Dec 2019 3th Dec 2022 Tottenham Court Road 120k 201k 167.1% Bond Street 142K 153k 107.6% Knightsbridge 58k 77k 133.8% Marble Arch 51k 48k 94.6% High Street Kensington 27k 26k 96.1% Stratford 184k 164k 89.1% Oxford Circus 238k 186k 78.3%

Although key shopping tube stations are now back to pre-pandemic levels, the tube overall is still carrying fewer passengers, although the gap at weekends keeps shrinking. On Saturday 3 December, tube journeys were at 94.4% of pre-pandemic levels., while buses were back at 87% of pre-pandemic levels.

Ros Morgan, chief executive of Heart of London Business Alliance: “It’s fantastic news that Tube travel has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels. World-class transport infrastructure, like the new Elizabeth line, sends the message loud and clear that – as a capital city – London is open to workers, visitors and investors. If the West End is more accessible and it’s more enjoyable to get around, then this increases footfall and supports the businesses and cultural institutions of the West End.”