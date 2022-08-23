North London’s new railway station at Brent Cross West is getting closer to opening as the main structure is now complete and the fit-out to turn the shell into a working station is now underway.

The new Thameslink station at Brent Cross West is being built about halfway between Cricklewood and Hendon stations and is tied in with a large housing development taking place in the area. According to the development that is building it, the roofing has been completed to the concourse and overbridge areas, and the cladding panels are nearly all installed on the walls. As areas become watertight, teams start fitting out some of the station offices, painting internal walls, and installing lighting.

Structural steelwork to the western entrance building went up in recent weeks, along with the internal concrete stairs that links the western overbridge to ground level. This links the new station to street level on the east and west sides of the railway for the first time.

A new footbridge

Once the station opens the new overbridge will provide access to residents living on both the east and west side of the tracks 24-hour access across the railway that currently splits this part of North London in half.

Down on the platforms, teams have been busy working during ‘weekend possessions’ when no trains are running, lifting in steelwork for the canopies on the platforms, and the staff accommodation building. A novel scaffold design by VolkerFitzpatrick has allowed them to install the cladding and lighting on some of the platform canopies during the day without the need for a railway possession. This has reduced the need for night-time and weekend working on the station, and reduced the need for railway possessions which disrupt Thameslink journeys.

The final touches are also being made to the platforms, with coping stones and tactile pavement now completed. On the eastern side of the station, the roof glazing and lifts have now been installed. In addition, the wall cladding to the west of the building is also well underway.

Over the coming months, the western entrance the developer will complete the station. This will be done using a mix of glass and brick cladding supported by a steel framing.

Brent Cross West station opening date

The station is due to open in December 2022.