Now in its 15th year, the annual Winter Wonderland funfair is returning to Hyde Park for festive fun.

Inside the fenced-off estate, there will be ice skating, Zippos circus, an “ice kingdom”, Cirque Berserk, ice sculpting workshops, Santa land, the giant wheel, a roller coaster — and loads of food and drink stalls. A new attraction for this year, “Hotel Edelweiss” is a huge, multi-level funhouse walk-through in Bavarian style, with lots of tricks along a 300m alpine obstacle course, plus surprising illusion-rooms inside.

Pricing varies – from free off-peak to between £5-£7.50 during peak hours — then you pay extra for the rides and attractions. However, if you book at least £25 worth of tickets to rides at the same time you book your entry ticket, they will wave the entry charge.

If you just want to wander around – book the free off-peak tickets.

The Winter Wonderland will run for 6-weeks, between 18th November 2022 and 2nd January 2023.

Tickets are on sale here.

A tip – if planning to add any of the attractions to your ticket, go through the page here first and check prices as they’re not advertised on the ticket booking form.