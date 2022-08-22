Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert 3 Comments ↓

Now in its 15th year, the annual Winter Wonderland funfair is returning to Hyde Park for festive fun.

Inside the fenced-off estate, there will be ice skating, Zippos circus, an “ice kingdom”, Cirque Berserk, ice sculpting workshops, Santa land, the giant wheel, a roller coaster — and loads of food and drink stalls. A new attraction for this year, “Hotel Edelweiss” is a huge, multi-level funhouse walk-through in Bavarian style, with lots of tricks along a 300m alpine obstacle course, plus surprising illusion-rooms inside.

Winter Wonderland

Pricing varies – from free off-peak to between £5-£7.50 during peak hours — then you pay extra for the rides and attractions. However, if you book at least £25 worth of tickets to rides at the same time you book your entry ticket, they will wave the entry charge.

If you just want to wander around – book the free off-peak tickets.

The Winter Wonderland will run for 6-weeks, between 18th November 2022 and 2nd January 2023.

Tickets are on sale here.

A tip – if planning to add any of the attractions to your ticket, go through the page here first and check prices as they’re not advertised on the ticket booking form.

  • Ice Skating
  • Bar Ice
  • Ice Sculpting Workshops
  • Cirque Berserk
  • Christmas Parties
  • Street Food Village
  • Explorer’s Rest
  • Edelweiss Funhouse
  • Hollenblitz
  • Discovery
  • Dr. Archibald (VR Experience)
  • Blizzard
  • Munich Looping
  • XXL
  • Arctic Lodge
  • Wilde Maus
  • Haunted Mansion
  • Ice Mountain
  • Hangover
  • Eurocoaster
  • Irrgarten
  • Snow Jet
  • Carousel Bar
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 comments
  1. AJ says:
    22 August 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Last year they blamed COVID restrictions for imposing an entry fee, now it’s just greed and opportunism.

    Sure most will pay, but many will skip.

    Reply
  2. Ben says:
    22 August 2022 at 6:15 pm

    Nobody can actually afford this attraction. I assume it’s just set up for oligarchs and such?

    Reply
    • ianVisits says:
      22 August 2022 at 6:36 pm

      You think “nobody” can afford an attraction that tens of thousands of people visit each year?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert