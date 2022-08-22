Now in its 15th year, the annual Winter Wonderland funfair is returning to Hyde Park for festive fun.
Inside the fenced-off estate, there will be ice skating, Zippos circus, an “ice kingdom”, Cirque Berserk, ice sculpting workshops, Santa land, the giant wheel, a roller coaster — and loads of food and drink stalls. A new attraction for this year, “Hotel Edelweiss” is a huge, multi-level funhouse walk-through in Bavarian style, with lots of tricks along a 300m alpine obstacle course, plus surprising illusion-rooms inside.
Pricing varies – from free off-peak to between £5-£7.50 during peak hours — then you pay extra for the rides and attractions. However, if you book at least £25 worth of tickets to rides at the same time you book your entry ticket, they will wave the entry charge.
If you just want to wander around – book the free off-peak tickets.
The Winter Wonderland will run for 6-weeks, between 18th November 2022 and 2nd January 2023.
Tickets are on sale here.
A tip – if planning to add any of the attractions to your ticket, go through the page here first and check prices as they’re not advertised on the ticket booking form.
Last year they blamed COVID restrictions for imposing an entry fee, now it’s just greed and opportunism.
Sure most will pay, but many will skip.
Nobody can actually afford this attraction. I assume it’s just set up for oligarchs and such?
You think “nobody” can afford an attraction that tens of thousands of people visit each year?