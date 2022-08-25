Now in its 10th year, Kew Gardens will be lighting up the winter evenings once more with its winter lights festival. Marking ten years since the original festive trail at southwest London’s Kew Gardens, this year’s display features a host of seasonal favourites alongside some brand new light installations.

Many of Kew’s 12,000 trees and other botanical treasures from Kew’s living collection will be accentuated along the new route, allowing visitors to experience nature from a new perspective.

New for this winter will be Feathers by Pyrite Creative, made up from 16 floating UV feathers which will sway in the breeze, appearing as if from nowhere. Light Art Collection returns with ‘Illusion Hole’ by UxU Studio, a geometrically arranged pattern situated on the Lake, creating an optical illusion as water formed by light appears to flow into an unknown abyss.

Creative studio Pitaya return after their debut in 2020. Lighting up the woodland with their ethereal installation ‘Floraison’, luminous poppies appear to have blown away in the breeze, clinging to branches high above visitors’ heads. Elsewhere, the ever-popular Fire Garden returns for 2022, and Kew’s famous Christmas Cathedral will once again create a world filled with thousands of fairy lights.

There will be street food stalls along the route, and the brasserie will be open for sit-down meals.

This year, Christmas at Kew runs from Wednesday 16th November 2022 to Sunday 8th January from 4:20pm to 10pm, with the last entry at 8pm.

Off peak tickets (typically Mon-Wed until 8th Dec and also in Jan)

Adult: £21.50 | Child (4-15) £14 | Family (2+2) £65

Peak tickets

Adult: £28 | Child (4-15) £18 | Family (2+2) £82

Tickets are on sale now from here.