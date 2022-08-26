A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Residents living near a station where a car landed on the tracks after crashing off a west London road say “it was only a matter of time” before someone died. BBC News

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated from Bank Underground Station and around 40 people from Tube carriages fter a fire scare on Wednesday morning. Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail bosses to advise Israeli officials on new $45 billion Tel Aviv metro Jewish Chronicle

Elizabeth line to run through Paddington and Liverpool Street from November ianVisits but with fewer off-peak trains to Abbey Wood Diamond Geezer

Greenford and Abbey Wood: London suburbs transformed by the Elizabeth line Metro

Mainline / Overground

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claims ‘four trains an hour from London to Manchester’ in breakfast show bungle MEN

I took a high-speed electric train from England to Scotland, and I still can’t believe the 400-mile journey cost just $64 Insider

Towers of private flats and offices 18 storeys high could be built on land above HS2’s new Euston station while a railwayland site has been earmarked for the project’s “affordable” homes. Camden New Journal

North London’s new railway station at Brent Cross West is getting closer to opening as the main structure is now complete and the fit-out to turn the shell into a working station is now underway. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

“Catastrophe” Looms for London’s travel network if new funding deal isn’t secured Politics Home

A model of a London Underground station made from LEGO could be on sale, but only if it gets enough votes from the LEGO Ideas site. ianVisits

‘I commute to work by sleeper train’ MSN

A longer term approach may be necessary to reduce the risk of future fires in railway arches, according to a leading fire safety expert. NCE

City Hall Conservatives have hit out at Sadiq Khan for overseeing almost 100 public transport strikes in his time as Mayor of London despite pledging to have “zero strikes”. City Matters

Covid-related absences for TfL have already passed 2021’s total Standard

And finally: 200 Years of Transport Textiles YouTube Part 1 & Part 2

—

The image above is from August 2019: The year a London Underground train appeared in a ZX Spectrum