Listen carefully on your commute on Thursday as you might hear Jools Holland on the tannoy. You’ll hear him because Thursday 2nd November is TfL’s annual Poppy Day, where they raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

In addition to broascasting Mr Holland, TfL has also created special poppy themed roundels, which will be displayed at ten Underground stations and five Overground stations and some bus stations across the network.

Five London buses have also been wrapped with poppies, while trams, an engineering train, and Underground, DLR, Elizabeth line and Overground trains will display poppy imagery.

TfL has also created special commemorative transport-inspired poppy pins, that can be purchased from the British Legion Poppy shop.

More than 2,000 volunteers come together each November to collect donations across London’s transport network for the London Poppy Appeal. Each year the Royal British Legion aims to raise £1 million during the London Poppy Appeal, with around £400,000 raised across London’s transport network alone.

The ten London Underground stations that have Poppy Roundels installed are:

Baker Street (Bakerloo line southbound)

Balham (Northern line northbound)

Bethnal Green (Central line westbound)

Bounds Green (Piccadilly line southbound)

Canary Wharf (Jubilee line westbound)

Colindale (Northern line southbound)

King’s Cross (Hammersmith & Circle/Metropolitan line eastbound)

London Bridge (Jubilee line eastbound)

Tower Hill (Circle/District line westbound)

Westminster (District line eastbound)

The five London Overground stations that have Poppy roundels installed are:

Hackney Downs

Hatch End

Hoxton

Shepherd’s Bush

South Tottenham

Five London buses have been wrapped with poppies thanks to RATP, Stagecoach, Abellio, Go Ahead and Metroline on bus routes 6, 26, 40, 52, 94 and 111