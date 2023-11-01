Listen carefully on your commute on Thursday as you might hear Jools Holland on the tannoy. You’ll hear him because Thursday 2nd November is TfL’s annual Poppy Day, where they raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Jools Holland at Victoria tube station (c) TfL

In addition to broascasting Mr Holland, TfL has also created special poppy themed roundels, which will be displayed at ten Underground stations and five Overground stations and some bus stations across the network.

Five London buses have also been wrapped with poppies, while trams, an engineering train, and Underground, DLR, Elizabeth line and Overground trains will display poppy imagery.

TfL has also created special commemorative transport-inspired poppy pins, that can be purchased from the British Legion Poppy shop.

TfL themed British Legion poppy

More than 2,000 volunteers come together each November to collect donations across London’s transport network for the London Poppy Appeal. Each year the Royal British Legion aims to raise £1 million during the London Poppy Appeal, with around £400,000 raised across London’s transport network alone.

The ten London Underground stations that have Poppy Roundels installed are:

  • Baker Street (Bakerloo line southbound)
  • Balham (Northern line northbound)
  • Bethnal Green (Central line westbound)
  • Bounds Green (Piccadilly line southbound)
  • Canary Wharf (Jubilee line westbound)
  • Colindale (Northern line southbound)
  • King’s Cross (Hammersmith & Circle/Metropolitan line eastbound)
  • London Bridge (Jubilee line eastbound)
  • Tower Hill (Circle/District line westbound)
  • Westminster (District line eastbound)

The five London Overground stations that have Poppy roundels installed are:

  • Hackney Downs
  • Hatch End
  • Hoxton
  • Shepherd’s Bush
  • South Tottenham

Five London buses have been wrapped with poppies thanks to RATP, Stagecoach, Abellio, Go Ahead and Metroline on bus routes 6, 26, 40, 52, 94 and 111

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News