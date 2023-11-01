If you want to get up close and personal with the largest dinosaur on display but prefer to avoid the crowds, then the Natural History Museum offers early morning visits.

In addition to getting to see the Titanosaur in a much quieter room before the public are let in, there’s a tour guide to tell you about the dinosaur and take questions from you at the end. You will also get taken around the main dinosaur gallery before it opens to the public, so you can walk around freely without it feeling as if you’re being crushed onto a Central line in the rush hour.

You also get the thrill of being allowed to walk through the Natural History Museum before the doors open to the public, so you get to see the huge entrance hall empty of people other than some staff preparing for the day ahead.

Which is pretty unique in itself.

The morning tours for both the dinosaur gallery and the Titanosaur cost £25 for adults and £17 for children and need to be booked in advance from here.

(That compares to £16/£9 for just the Titanosaur during the day)

The tours take place on various mornings, with mid-week and Saturday options.

The tour lasts an hour, and you must arrive at the Natural History Museum at 8:45am for a 9am start. You can naturally stay in the museum once the tour ends at 10am, as that’s when they open it to the public. But you’ll be inside already, so grab your favourite galleries before the crowds arrive.