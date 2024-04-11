Jools Holland will be headlining the National Gallery’s Friday Lates next month as the gallery celebrates its 200th anniversary, with music inside and a light show outside.

On Friday 10th May 2024, Jools Holland will perform in the Rausing Room as part of a curated programme with musical friends Ruby Turner MBE, Louise Marshall, and Sumudu. Across the rest of the Gallery, there will be DJ sets, music from London Contemporary Voices, soundscapes by Anna Phoebe and poetry from Ben Okri.

The Future Room will celebrate musical collaborations past and present, with Hinako Omori, Charisse C, and Madam X curated by Sofia Ilyas from Beatport and a special Resonate: Sounds in the Gallery, a unique collaboration with Roony ‘RiskyRoadz’ Keefe; Sounds by Southeast; classical performances from London Obbligato Collective; and a breakout space on the ground floor for a mindful pause with paintings.

There will also be creative workshops offering sculptural postcard making and Renaissance Selfies with London Drawing.

Outside on Trafalgar Square, a light show featuring projections of paintings from the Gallery and the story of its history will illuminate the building’s façade, programmed in partnership with NVisible. The light show will be at 9pm on the Friday and repeated again on the Saturday at the same time.

Free tickets to the Friday Late will be released to the public on 18th April from here, and all ticket holders will be entered into a ballot to hear a special performance during the evening from Jools Holland.

Over the course of the weekend, the Gallery will put the spotlight on family visitors, with the making of a creative ‘birthday cake’ at the centre. Created by artist Lucie MacGregor, visitors can add to the cake with their own paper creations piece by piece.

If the restaurant doesn’t take the opportunity to have a meal involving Hollandaise sauce, it’ll be a very sad day.