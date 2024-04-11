A long running plan to build houses on the car park next to Hampton Court railway station has been referred to a new consultation to see if it can proceed.

The site is a combination of Network Rail land next to the railway station and the demolished site of the Jolly Boater pub, and there is an approved application to build several blocks making up nearly 100 flats and a small hotel on the site.

The riverside building would comprise three storeys with an additional storey accommodated within gables facing the river. Another row of houses will sit above the car park, which would be retained for commuters. However, it’s contentious because it would be directly across the river from Hampton Court Palace, and there’s a lot of local opposition to the scheme.

This development goes all the way back to 2008, when a developer gained permission for a development on the site, which had been cleared in 2002, but then sold the site to the current owners. They then formed a joint venture with Network Rail to combine their smaller ex-pub site with Network Rail’s much larger slice of land to propose a larger housing development.

In 2021, Elmbridge Borough Council refused planning permission.

The council’s decision was appealed, and in July 2022, the Planning Inspectorate upheld the appeal, granting permission for the development to proceed.

The council attempted to overturn this in the courts, but that was also rejected.

Now the Secretary of State has opened a new consultation to see if there’s any further information to be considered, using powers under the South Western Railway Act 1913 (clause 49), which requires the consent of the Secretary of State for any proposed development that is to exceed 50 feet in height and be situated within 0.5 miles of any part of Hampton Court Palace.

The consultation is here and closes on 5th June 2024.

It’s worth restating that the consultation is only to find out if anything has changed since the Planning Inspector upheld the appeal.

Assuming nothing significant has changed since the original application was upheld in 2022, then a plot of land next to the railway station that’s been derelict for nearly a quarter of a century may finally, at long last, get something built on it.

Whether it’s the correct thing to build, is an issue which has proven very controversial.