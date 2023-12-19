There will be a second set of toilets at London Bridge station opening next spring to reduce overcrowding at the current toilets, which have long struggled to cope with lavatorial demand.

The current loos are found in the corridor linking the National Rail station to the London Underground, so they’re not just sought out by people who need them, they’re so visibly apparent to passers-by that they attract opportunitist users who pop in to avoid being caught short later.

That means they’re busier than originally expected.

To reduce overcrowding, two former retail stores in another part of the station are being converted into conveniences, adding capacity for 38 toilets.

New toilets are being added on the right side of the corridor (c) ianVisits

The new latrines will be a mixture of female units (23 including ambulant, family accessible and standard), male units (12 including standard, accessible, ambulant) and 3 unisex toilets: accessible, accessible with baby change and gender-neutral.

The £4.8m retail to restroom comfort conversion should start to offer relief to the public in late spring 2024, and you’ll be able to find them on Stainer Street, the covered archway right next to the main concourse.

The new toilets will also conserve water and improve hygiene by being “smart connected” meaning they use technology to detect levels of footfall, air quality and consumable levels, meaning the station staff will be able to provide a more demand led approach to cleaning and maintenance practices.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Jim says:
    19 December 2023 at 11:31 pm

    They really need bathrooms on the concourse after the ticket barriers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News