There will be a second set of toilets at London Bridge station opening next spring to reduce overcrowding at the current toilets, which have long struggled to cope with lavatorial demand.

The current loos are found in the corridor linking the National Rail station to the London Underground, so they’re not just sought out by people who need them, they’re so visibly apparent to passers-by that they attract opportunitist users who pop in to avoid being caught short later.

That means they’re busier than originally expected.

To reduce overcrowding, two former retail stores in another part of the station are being converted into conveniences, adding capacity for 38 toilets.

The new latrines will be a mixture of female units (23 including ambulant, family accessible and standard), male units (12 including standard, accessible, ambulant) and 3 unisex toilets: accessible, accessible with baby change and gender-neutral.

The £4.8m retail to restroom comfort conversion should start to offer relief to the public in late spring 2024, and you’ll be able to find them on Stainer Street, the covered archway right next to the main concourse.

The new toilets will also conserve water and improve hygiene by being “smart connected” meaning they use technology to detect levels of footfall, air quality and consumable levels, meaning the station staff will be able to provide a more demand led approach to cleaning and maintenance practices.