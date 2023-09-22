An art trail has popped up in Marylebone, all featuring messages dotted around the area.
(c) Portman Marylebone
The textual art is by Brixton based artist Andy Leek, and numerous messages in a range of sizes can be spied around the area. There’s a bit of a map on their website, which may not be particularly good on a phone, so maybe you will need to print it out first.
From October, Andy Leek will also place limited edition, hand-written notes in some of the retail stores in the area. To find them, visitors to the area are invited to ask in participating stores and say “Can you help me find the words?”. However considering how many shops there are in Marylebone, it might take a long time to find one.
The public art trail will be in place until Sunday 29th October 2023.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply