An art trail has popped up in Marylebone, all featuring messages dotted around the area.

The textual art is by Brixton based artist Andy Leek, and numerous messages in a range of sizes can be spied around the area. There’s a bit of a map on their website, which may not be particularly good on a phone, so maybe you will need to print it out first.

From October, Andy Leek will also place limited edition, hand-written notes in some of the retail stores in the area. To find them, visitors to the area are invited to ask in participating stores and say “Can you help me find the words?”. However considering how many shops there are in Marylebone, it might take a long time to find one.

The public art trail will be in place until Sunday 29th October 2023.