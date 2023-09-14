Hounslow Council has been awarded £130,000 to be spent on improvements around railway stations in the area, including new cycling hubs in Feltham and Hounslow.

The funding from South Western Railway’s (SWR) Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF) will pay for the implementation of a new cycle training hub at Feltham Arenas with the purchase of 30 new cycles. The funding will also cover the purchase of new adaptive cycles to be used at Feltham Arenas and at Inwood Park All Ability Hub in Hounslow.

Hounslow Council have also secured funding to deliver 43 new Sheffield stands for cycle parking – providing a convenient location for rail users and visitors to the wider Kew Bridge and Strand-on-the-Green area.

At Isleworth Station, a forecourt feasibility study will be carried out to understand what further improvements can be made to the station to ensure it is accessible to everyone. The Council along with Network Rail and SWR have already started working on making Isleworth station more accessible by providing step-free access to the main platforms.

A feasibility study will also be carried out at Brentford Station with the aim of improving access to active travel.

Councillor Katherine Dunne, Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport and Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this funding, which will make a difference to our residents and communities. These projects also support our ambitious green agenda as well as helping people lead healthier and more active lives.”