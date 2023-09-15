A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL is advising customers using the Piccadilly and District lines that the western branches will be closing from 8:30pm this Friday, and will be closed for most of the weekend for engineering works. ianVisits

More of the London Underground has mobile phone coverage after it was switched on in the Central line between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, and which areas will get coverage next have been announced. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line tops list of train cancellations BBC News

It’s time to extend the Elizabeth Line to Ebbsfleet and North Kent James O’Malley

Rental markets near London’s Crossrail stations have seen premiums emerge, a new survey suggests. Landlord Today

Mainline / Overground

Chiltern Railways has quietly scrapped its plans to introduce hybrid trains from services in London after reports of “unacceptably poor” air quality in the area surrounding its Marylebone terminus Standard

Harrogate is on track to get a direct train to London departing an hour earlier than the current first service of the day. The Stray Ferret

Fire at Upminster train station disrupts rush hour services Romford Recorder

c2c trainline blocked due to signal fault between Barking and London causing chaos for commuters Essex Live

Downing Street refuses to guarantee HS2 will run to Manchester in northern leg ITV

DLR

Man dies after being hit by train as DLR to Woolwich Arsenal cancelled Yahoo News

Miscellaneous

A man aiming to run the entire London Underground route above ground in 11 days, covering a distance of 354 miles (570km), said the challenge was “really fun” despite the hot weather. BBC News

Rail fares could see highest annual increase in nearly 30 years from 2024 Metro

UK transport is “low down on the list of [political] priorities” warned political commentator Steve Richards, but he believes the High Speed 2 rail project is unlikely to be scrapped. BTN

Trainline shares soar as £2.6bn ticket sales help shrug off rail strike chaos CityAM

The Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, Mudavadi tours Kings Cross rail station in London in bid to decongest Nairobi Nairobi News

Bike thefts at train stations up 39% in 2022, according to research BikeBiz

Rail passengers are being overcharged by up to £100 for long-distance train journeys from London by ticketing apps, an MP claimed in Parliament on Wednesday. Standard

James Blunt’s first time on London Tube in 20 years takes hilarious turn News 18

Football fans race from Old Trafford to Wembley in ‘train vs plane’ showdown Mirror

And finally: Pete Waterman delves into the wonderful world of model railways for More 4 Channel 4

