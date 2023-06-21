One of the last surviving old music halls in London offers semi-regular tours of its partially restored interior.

Described once as the “handsomest room in town”, Wilton’s Music Hall opened in 1859, but fell out of favour just a couple of decades later and was taken over by a church, and later used as a warehouse. The building fell into a state of disrepair, but more recently secured funding for a partial structural restoration – and what they’ve achieved is a building that is structurally sound, but manages to still look decoratively decaying.

It’s quite an atmospheric experience to visit.

Apart from putting on shows, they also offer tours of the building, roughly a couple of times a month, usually late on a Saturday afternoon before they open for a show.

Tickets for tours from September to the end of the year have now been released here, and they tend to sell out pretty fast when fresh dates are announced.

They cost £10 per person.

Wiltons’s Music Hall is a short walk from Tower Hill or Aldgate East tube stations.