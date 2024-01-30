London’s other purple trains, Heathrow Airport’s shuttle pods, are getting a colourful makeover after a charity was invited to create new designs for them.

The driverless shuttle pods link Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 with the nearby car park and are a free service that, if you happen to be in the area for some reason, is very much worth having a ride in.

The new pod designs were created by Heathrow Express’ charity partner, Pursuing Independent Paths (PIP) – a charity that helps adults with learning disabilities and autism, to find their voice and lead a life of their choice.

Last year, Heathrow Express organised for a group of adults from PIP, to travel from Paddington to Heathrow Airport. Arriving on the Heathrow Express, the aim of the day was to learn and experience the process of arriving at the airport and going through the process of getting on a flight. This journey can be stressful, scary, and unsettling for those with autism and could result in missed flights for individuals and their family.

Following the tour of the airport, the PIP team took a ride on the Heathrow pods, which transfer passengers to Terminal 5 in a driverless, electric vehicles in just six minutes.

They were then challenged to draw a new design for the pods.

Design winner Pamela enjoyed her visit to the airport and was delighted to learn she had won the competition. “I am so happy to be the winner of the Pod design and to be invited back to see it being showcased. The trip to the airport was fantastic and gave me the confidence to make changes in my life. I now have a job at Paddington Central as a welcome host.

The first of the newly designed pods are in use now, and more are planned for the future.