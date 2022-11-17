Works to repair the rather shabby footbridge that runs across Harringay station in North London are about to get started.

Work to reinforce the footbridge inside the station will begin this month, and aprt from reinforcing the 1885 structure, Network Rail will be removing the old ticket office, which has to be removed in line with building regulations.

The 300-foot long bridge, which currently has the ticket office on it, was built in 1885, and some of the original structure is still in place today. A rather grand looking ticket office used to sit on the footbridge, but was badly damaged in a fire in the 1960s and torn down in 1969. It had been replaced with a small shed of a ticket office.

That old ticket office is a small timber building that has to be removed to allow the refurbishment of the footbridge, and the refurbished bridge would not be able to support a modern ticket office constructed to today’s building standards. As a replacement, a passenger assistance office was built on southbound platform 1, and a help point was installed on the footbridge for passengers who need to ask for assistance to get down to the platforms.

Away from the footbridge, new waiting shelters will be installed on both platforms over the festive period as part of wider engineering works, as well as work to the footbridge.

The station will remain open throughout, with no impact on train services, as much of the essential work will be done overnight, although there will be some closures over Christmas as part of the wider engineering works in the area.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Great Northern, said: “We’re delighted Network Rail is pressing ahead with this work to upgrade and improve the bridge and facilities at Harringay for the benefit of our customers.”

The upgrades had been expected to take place a year ago, and are expected to be completed in February 2023.