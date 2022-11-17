On the borders of Islington and the City of London is a medieval monastery, and if you live in Islington, they’ve started offering tours for the princely sum of £1 per person. A timely offer for these troubling cost of living times.

The Charterhouse has long been hidden from the outside world by a high wall, but a few years ago, the people who still live there started offering tours, and then a museum was opened, and now the tours are a regular event.

Apart from the cluster of stone houses and gardens to visit, there is also the Great Chamber — originally built by Edward North in the 1540s, and referred to as the “Throne Room” after both Elizabeth I and James I held their Privy Councils there before entering London to be crowned.

The public tours take in the rest of the Charterhouse, including the Great Hall, now a dining hall for the Brothers who live there, the remains of the cloisters, the chapel and the old library.

Public tours take place regularly and for most people cost £15 per person, but Islington residents who have either an Islington library card, Council Tax Invoice, or Islington parking permit, can go on a Charterhouse Tour for only £1.

Tours take place each day at 11am and 2:15pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The offer is valid all year round. Only one ticket per adult can be purchased per day although adults can purchase additional tickets for children for £1 each, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults should bring their proof of address to the museum reception.

Tickets can be purchased on the day from the museum, or may be booked in advance, also in person at the museum. During peak times such as school holidays and events, they operate with a limited capacity, and if a tour is full, you will be offered the next available time slot.

The £1 offer also applies to their specialist tours, subject to availability.