A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A man sat next to a Muslim woman on a busy Underground train and shouted racist abuse into her ear before she could safely leave the train and contact the police. TellMama

A miniature boarding ramp that can close the gap between tube trains and platforms is to be tested at a number of Jubilee line stations to see if it should be rolled out across the network. ianVisits

What’s the most popular tube journey? Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Heathrow Airport is launching a new campaign to celebrate the newly opened Elizabeth line route to Heathrow with an OOH and digital campaign. Little Black Book

Since the Elizabeth line opened in May 2022, more than 60 million journeys have been made altogether, including 30 million journeys in the central section. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London Overground rail workers were subjected to a “toxic” culture of racist bullying, an employment tribunal has found. Local Times Series

Plans to build an additional station at Castle Green on the newly opened Barking Riverside extension of the London Overground are being worked on by Transport for London (TfL) and Barking and Dagenham Council. ianVisits

The real ‘black hole’ in the UK’s finances is HS2 – let’s kill off this monstrosity for good The Guardian

Live-saving defibrillators have now been installed at every station on the Southeastern network including in Kent, and parts of East Sussex. ITV

A South London mum in a wheelchair said Southeastern staff had failed to help her on several occasions, leaving other passengers to help get her off trains. News Shopper

Avanti train staff so demoralised by rail chaos they’re refusing to wear the uniform iNews

People who use the Bakerloo line or the London Overground in northwest London will need to find alternative routes in late December as both lines will be closed for a week’s worth of engineering works. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

TfL has announced that Saba has been awarded its car park contract following a recent procurement process. TransportXtra

Overweight student who couldn’t fit on Tube seat sheds nine stones to become bodybuilding champion CoventryLive

Arsenal football club has expanded its range of London Underground clothing, with a new series based on Arsenal tube station. ianVisits

Transport Secretary to meet unions in race to end rail strikes Telegraph (£)

Train stations in England will allow passengers to download a travel information service in the Welsh language for the first time. Nation Cymru

Is a flight really quicker than a train? I put it to the test from London to Lyon Euronews

And finally: Borough station with its vintage Otis lifts in 1985 YouTube

—

The image above is from Nov 2017: Photos from the Bakerloo line tunnel upgrades