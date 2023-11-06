A warning to travellers that there will be very few trains at King’s Cross station on Sunday 3rd December because the railway north of London will be closed.

Network Rail and the train companies are advising people to avoid travelling on the day, as most services won’t run, and the few that do will be very busy and often have replacement buses along the route. The engineering work that is being carried out is between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire and is to prepare the line for a major signalling upgrade that will be switched on in 2025.

Grand Central – no service

Great Northern – limited service

Hogwarts Express – normal service

Hull Trains – no service

LNER – no service

Lumo – no service

Ed Akers, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Digital Programme, said: “This work is vital for the introduction of digital, in-cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line which will provide a better service for passengers and reduce carbon emissions.

“Wherever possible, we seek to avoid engineering works on nearby routes happening at the same time but on this occasion this has not been possible. We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding ahead of this work and understand that journeys will take longer than they normally would.

“We’re encouraging all passengers to check their journey before they travel, via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.”

No services at King’s Cross

Hull Trains will be running a reduced train service which will divert and terminate in St Pancras.

Grand Central will not run any trains at all.

LNER will be operating a reduced service with train services starting and terminating at St Neots. Rail replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford, where passengers can re-join rail services to London St Pancras.

Lumo services will terminate at Peterborough and a limited replacement coach service will be in operation.

Limited service at King’s Cross

Great Northern will be able to operate a train service out of King’s Cross to/from Potters Bar, but will be greatly reduced.

Great Northern will also provide a service between Moorgate and Potters Bar, Moorgate and Hertford North, St Neots and Peterborough, and Cambridge and King’s Lynn. There will be no Great Northern or Thameslink trains between some stations, and no replacement bus service for many of the intermediate stations all day.