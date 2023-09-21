Tickets to visit London’s highest viewing gallery were released yesterday, and 5,000 of the free tickets were snapped up in just the first few minutes.

The viewing gallery is now fully “sold out” for the month ahead — with over 28,000 free tickets booked in advance. Horizon 22 says that they were seeing ticket reservations coming from Canada, USA, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, Singapore, and mainland Europe, so it’s already on the tourist visitor agenda.

There is a limited amount of space for walk-ins on the day, but only if there’s space in the viewing gallery to admit people, so maybe something to try only if you happen to be in the area rather than risking a special trip.

It’s also been confirmed that tickets to visit Horizon 22 will now be released on a monthly basis, with tickets to visit in November due to be released towards the end of October. I will flag that in my newsletter once the exact date is confirmed.

The monthly release has the advantage that they won’t be sold out for months and months in advance, so if you have a specific date you want to visit, then the release of tickets once a month should make that easier to arrange — with the risk that you do need to remember to book the tickets on the monthly release date.

It can also be worth checking the booking page occasionally, as tickets can be cancelled, and they are then offered on the website again. I’ve already seen one timeslot reappear after the whole month had sold out.