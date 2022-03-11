There’s going to be an open day at the Royal Court Theatre in Sloane Square with a chance to see behind the scenes, and even stand on the main stage and look out at the seats. As part of the open day, visitors will be able to stand on the theatre’s main stage and also view the auditorium from the fly floor, located directly over the stage.

During the day, costumes and props from past productions will be on display in a backstage dressing room, while footage from backstage operations and set design model boxes will be in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. There will also be a live video feed from the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs where rehearsals for the upcoming production, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, are underway.

A model of the theatre made from LEGO and created by the previous Head of Lighting, Jack Williams will be available to view. Throughout the day, members of staff will be on hand to help visitors explore the building.

Books and plays are available to view and purchase from the Samuel French Bookshop situated on the lower ground floor of the theatre, and the Bar & Kitchen staff will be on hand to discuss the sustainability efforts across the catering company, and glimpse the new Spring menu. Plus, visitors will be offered a complimentary non-alcoholic drink and biscuits.

The Open Day runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 26th March 2022. Entry is free and no booking is needed.

The Royal Court Theatre is right next to Sloane Square tube station – but be aware that the Circle/District lines to Sloane Square will be closed until 11am on that day. It is only about 15 minutes walk from Victoria station if you want to arrive before 11am though.