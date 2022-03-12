This coming Friday and Saturday there will be some vintage buses running along TfL routes, fundraising for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.
Red buses for red noses.
On Friday 18th March, there will be Routemasters and Routemaster RMLs along parts of the TfL bus routes 65, 137, 189, and 281, and on Saturday one heritage service will run along part of route 42. It’s a chance to catch a ride in an old bus that’s also running along a normal commuter route. It’s for charity, so bring your cash.
Even if not on board, something to look out for if in the area where the buses will be running.
The provisional – and caveat emptor as may be subject to change – timetable is:
Friday 18th March
Route 65
Routemaster bus RM357
- Kew Gardens Station 10:00am to Kingston Station 10:45am
- Kingston Station 10:50am to Kew Gardens Station 11:35am
- Kew Gardens Station 11:40am to Kingston Station 12:35pm
- Kingston Station 1:00pm to Kew Gardens Station 1:45pm
- Kew Gardens Station 1:45pm to Kingston Station 2:30pm
- Kingston Station 2:30pm to Kew Gardens Station 3:15pm
Route 189
Routemaster bus RM1005
- Quex Road 10:15am to Marble Arch 10:45am
- Marble Arch 11:00am to Brent Cross 12:00
- Brent Cross 1:00pm to Marble Arch 2:00pm
- Marble Arch 2:15pm to Brent Cross 3:15pm
- Brent Cross 3:30pm to Quex Road 4:00pm
Route 137
Bus to be confirmed
- Telford Avenue 10:14am to Marble Arch 11:08am
- Marble Arch 11:18am to Telford Avenue 12:14pm
- Telford Avenue 12:34pm to Marble Arch 1:29pm
- Marble Arch 1:44pm to Telford Avenue 2:43pm
- Telford Avenue 3:42pm to Marble Arch 4:38pm
- Marble Arch 4:50pmpm to Telford Avenue 7:53pm
Route 281
Routemaster bus RML880
- Hounslow Bus Station 8:35am to Tolworth Tower 10:00am
- Tolworth Tower 10:17am to London Road/Twickenham 11:12am
- London Road/Twickenham 11:32am to South Road/Fulwell 1:05pm
- South Road/Fulwell 2:10pm to Hounslow Bus Station 2:41pm
- Hounslow Bus Station 2:52pm to Tolworth Tower 4:22pm
- Tolworth Tower 4:37pm to Hounslow Bus Station 5:55pm
Saturday 19th March
Route 43
Routemaster bus RML903
- Muswell Hill Broadway 9:05am to Islington Angel 9:39am
- Islington Angel 9:51am to Muswell Hill Broadway 10:26am
- Muswell Hill Broadway 10:34am to Islington Angel 11:13am
- Islington Angel 11:24am to Muswell Hill Broadway 12:06pm
- Muswell Hill Broadway 12:37pm to Islington Angel 1:21pm
- Islington Angel 1:34pm to Muswell Hill Broadway 2:18pm
- Muswell Hill Broadway 2:29pm to Islington Angel 3:15pm
- Islington Angel 3:26pm to Muswell Hill Broadway 4:09pm
Leave a Reply