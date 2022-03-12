This coming Friday and Saturday there will be some vintage buses running along TfL routes, fundraising for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

Red buses for red noses.

On Friday 18th March, there will be Routemasters and Routemaster RMLs along parts of the TfL bus routes 65, 137, 189, and 281, and on Saturday one heritage service will run along part of route 42. It’s a chance to catch a ride in an old bus that’s also running along a normal commuter route. It’s for charity, so bring your cash.

Even if not on board, something to look out for if in the area where the buses will be running.

The provisional – and caveat emptor as may be subject to change – timetable is:

Friday 18th March

Route 65

Routemaster bus RM357

Kew Gardens Station 10:00am to Kingston Station 10:45am

Kingston Station 10:50am to Kew Gardens Station 11:35am

Kew Gardens Station 11:40am to Kingston Station 12:35pm

Kingston Station 1:00pm to Kew Gardens Station 1:45pm

Kew Gardens Station 1:45pm to Kingston Station 2:30pm

Kingston Station 2:30pm to Kew Gardens Station 3:15pm

Route 189

Routemaster bus RM1005

Quex Road 10:15am to Marble Arch 10:45am

Marble Arch 11:00am to Brent Cross 12:00

Brent Cross 1:00pm to Marble Arch 2:00pm

Marble Arch 2:15pm to Brent Cross 3:15pm

Brent Cross 3:30pm to Quex Road 4:00pm

Route 137

Bus to be confirmed

Telford Avenue 10:14am to Marble Arch 11:08am

Marble Arch 11:18am to Telford Avenue 12:14pm

Telford Avenue 12:34pm to Marble Arch 1:29pm

Marble Arch 1:44pm to Telford Avenue 2:43pm

Telford Avenue 3:42pm to Marble Arch 4:38pm

Marble Arch 4:50pmpm to Telford Avenue 7:53pm

Route 281

Routemaster bus RML880

Hounslow Bus Station 8:35am to Tolworth Tower 10:00am

Tolworth Tower 10:17am to London Road/Twickenham 11:12am

London Road/Twickenham 11:32am to South Road/Fulwell 1:05pm

South Road/Fulwell 2:10pm to Hounslow Bus Station 2:41pm

Hounslow Bus Station 2:52pm to Tolworth Tower 4:22pm

Tolworth Tower 4:37pm to Hounslow Bus Station 5:55pm

Saturday 19th March

Route 43

Routemaster bus RML903