For just over a week in March, it’s National Lottery Open Week, where venues that have benefitted from Lottery funding offer deals to visitors.

Between 19th – 27th March 2022, anyone who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard (digital or physical) will be able to access a range of special offers from free entry to discounted deals.

The full list is here, but the summary of the London venues is below:

Free entry:

Charles Dickens Museum: 23rd-25th March 2022

Heath Robinson Museum: 25th March

Horniman Aquarium: 19th-22nd March, 24th-27th March

Osterley Park and House (National Trust): 19th-27th March

Rainham Hall (National Trust): 19th March, 24th-26th March

Ham House and Garden (National Trust): 19th-27th March

Royal Geographical Society: 19th, 21st- 26th March 2022

Biggin Hill Memorial Museum: 19th-27th March

Free entry for children:

Tower of London: 19th to 27th March 2022

Hampton Court Palace: 19th to 27th March 2022

Kensington Palace: 19th to 27th March 2022

Special tours – all need pre-booking

RAF Museum London – Exclusive Early Access: 19th-20th March and 26th-27th March

RAF Museum London – Behind the Barriers: First World War Flying Machines Tour: 24th March

RAF Museum London – Behind the Barriers: The Cold War Tour: 22nd-23rd March, 25th March

Free Landscape Tour at Marble Hill (English Heritage): 22nd March 2022

Special offers

Greenwich Theatre – 20% off tickets for ‘Alarms & Excursions’: 19th- 27th March 2022

Ein Sof Art Gallery – Free gift: 21st-24th March 2022

2 for 1 entry to The British Museum’s exhibition The world of Stonehenge: 21st-25th March 2022 [BOOKING REQUIRED]

Free Tea & Coffee offer at Marble Hill (English Heritage): 19th-27th March 2022

Free Tea & Coffee offer at Kenwood (English Heritage): 19th-27th March 2022

Mary’s Youthwork – Free Children’s T-shirt: 25th March 2022

World Rugby Museum – two for one entry: 20th-27th March

The National Gallery – 10% off in cafe and shops: 19th-27th March 2022