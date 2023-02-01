Flat owners in the Neo Bankside development next to Tate Modern have won an appeal that could see the gallery having to close or redesign a public walkway around its extension building.

The lawsuit was started back in 2017 when residents of the flats complained that people walking around the outdoor walkway that snakes around the Tate Modern extension building were looking into the flats, and sharing photos on social media.

Their lawsuit against the Tate argued that this was “unreasonably interfering with the claimants’ enjoyment of their flats, so as to be a nuisance,” and seeked to have the walkway closed, or otherwise amended to give them some privacy.

The initial lawsuit was rejected in 2019 when the High Court rejected the application. While the court accepted that the proximity of the two buildings could trigger some of the legal protections against intrusion, this was outweighed by the architect’s decision to fit the flats with floor to ceiling windows, and the flat owners decision to buy the flats knowing that the Tate Modern development was taking place.

A year later, this was upheld by the Court of Appeal, suggesting that the flat owners should buy some curtains for their flats.

The flat owners then took the case to the Supreme Court, and it has now found in favour of the flat owners, and against the Tate Modern. In a narrow victory with three judges siding with the flat owners and two judges for the Tate, the court ruled that the viewing gallery on the Tate Modern does leave the gallery with a liability under common law nuisance.

They’ve sent the case back to the High Court to determine what level of remedy would be appropriate.

In his majority judgment, Lord Leggatt pointedly suggested that the lower courts may have been motivated to find in favour of the Tate Modern due to a “reluctance to decide that the property rights of a few wealthy property owners should prevent the general public from enjoying an unrestricted view of London and a major national museum from providing public access to such a view”

Natasha Rees, Senior Partner and lead lawyer advising the Claimants, said “Our clients are both pleased and relieved that nearly six years after they began their claim the Supreme Court has now found in their favour. Lord Leggatt, giving the majority judgment, recognised how oppressive it can be to live “under constant observation from the Tate’s viewing gallery for much of the day, every day of the week…much like being on display in a zoo.”

The full judgement is here.

You can have some sympathy with the flat owners, who brought homes with windows facing a public walkway, as it must be awful to live in homes being overlooked by the neighbours.

Oh.