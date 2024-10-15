First of the new Piccadilly line trains arrives in London – with added grafitti

The first of the new fleet of Piccadilly line trains has arrived in London for a year of testing and has already been damaged by graffiti.

The train had been brought through the Channel Tunnel on a long trip from the testing centre in Germany to be delivered to the London Underground’s depot in West London. However, grafitti vandals who had been tracking it along its route have already damaged it. It was a high-profile target within the tagging community, with a rumour of a substantial bounty being offered to the first person to tag one of the new trains.

It’s been suggested that the train may have been attacked while it stopped for about 20 minutes at Latchmere Junction in southwest London in the early hours of the morning.

However, the paint was removed as soon as it arrived at the depot and didn’t harm the train surface.

The British Transport Police is investigating.

Now that it’s in London, the tube train will undergo more compliance testing, and will soon be seen out on the Piccadilly line, usually at night or during engineering hours to build up test milage on the tracks.

The first batch of the new trains are being built in Vienna, but 80 percent will be built in the UK, at Siemens new factory at Goole in Yorkshire.

In total, 95 of the new air-conditioned trains have been ordered for the Piccadilly line, with the first expected to go into service later next year. There is also an option for the same design to be used on the Bakerloo and Central lines in the future, if funding can be found to pay for them.