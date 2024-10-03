A first look at the new Piccadilly line trains being built in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire town is currently home to the distinctive appearance of a London Underground tube train, as a new fleet of Piccadilly line trains starts to come off the factory floor. These are the first of 94 new 9-car trains being built by Siemens Mobility for the Piccadilly line and potentially more later for the Bakerloo and Central lines.

Siemens won the contract to build the trains in 2016, and although at the time it was expected that the trains would be built in Germany and Austria, Siemens had already been looking at options for a UK factory anyway.

A site was eventually selected in Goole, Yorkshire, next to an existing railway line, and eight years ago, a couple of portacabins appeared on a patch of empty land – or so it seemed – for construction to start. Except it was full of newts, and they had to be moved, one by one, to a nature reserve on the other side of the railway.

Where there were newts, now a series of large sheds and offices mark the “Goole Rail Village”, which Siemens intends to become the heart of its operations in the UK. The first to arrive was an existing facility which was based in Leeds employing 40 people. Since it moved to Goole, it has expanded to 80 staff, carrying out maintenance on Siemens engines, gearboxes and HVAC units.

The main site though is for building trains.

The original plan was for about half of the new fleet of Piccadilly line trains to be built at Goole, but changes to when the trains will be delivered to London have allowed them to rephase the delivery, and now some 80 percent of the trains will be built in the UK.

If Siemens win contracts for the Bakerloo and Central line trains, all of those will be built in the UK as well.

Although the main body shell and the wheel bogies will still be imported and are physically the largest parts, the body shell is built mainly by a robotic factory forming and welding the aluminium and steel sheets, with very few people employed to do the work.

The high skilled and intensive work of turning an empty metal tube into a working train requires a lot of man hours and a lot of people, and that’s about 80 percent of the work, which will be performed in the UK, and about 80 percent of the components that go into the train will also come from UK suppliers.

At the moment, some 200 people work at the factory, but that’s expected to rise to around 700 at its peak, with some 1,700 people employed in the wider supply chain across the UK.

Now fully completed, the factory staff and apprentices are working on the first of many trains — currently a bit slower as they build up experience, but soon the factory will be able to accept a new shell each day at one end and deliver a fully fitted train car out the other every single day.

With each train requiring 9-cars, an average of two trains should leave the factory every month.

The trains are also innovative.

The most apparent difference people will notice when they first ride on one is that they will be fully walk through from end to end and they’ll have air conditioning.

(To explain, the new trains emit less heat in use than the older trains, which allows them to instal air con units, so the new trains will be the same temperature outside as the old trains, but will feel cooler inside)

They’re also larger inside than the existing trains. The older Piccadilly trains have a double skin, with double glazed windows and space between the walls for the doors to slide into.

Modern materials and design improvements mean the new trains need just a single skin to provide the same level of noise insulation. By moving the doors to hang on the outside of the train, they’ve managed to add several inches of extra width and height inside the trains. You might not easily notice the extra width, but the extra height is very noticeable for tall folk.

Overall the trains are about 10 percent larger inside than the older trains.

It’s the air conditioning that saw the real innovation, though, as it required a lot of rethinking about how a train could be designed below the floor.

Typically, each car in a train has two sets of wheels (bogies), but Siemens has designed a 9-car train in which 4 of the cars don’t have any wheels at all. They are suspended from the other cars, which means that with no space taken up by the wheels, there’s space for something else – such as air conditioning units.

However, putting air conditioning units under the floor is very unusual, as they usually go on the roof. That meant rethinking the internal wiring to provide space for the air ducts to move cold air from underneath the train up to the top, where it will flow down from the ceiling.

This is part of the reason for the smaller windows in the new trains.

The four wheel-less carriages are the only ones fitted with air conditioning units, but as these are walk through trains, the cool air will flow to the other five cars in the train.

Now, here’s your insider tip: If it’s really hot one day and you desperately want to stand right underneath the cold air flow, the four cars with the air conditioning units are also slightly shorter than the other five cars, so look for the smaller ones to stand in.

However, while great for passengers, it posed a problem at the factory – how do you join nine carriages to form a train if four of the carriages don’t have wheels? A big crane is the answer.

In a very large shed long enough for the trains to be coupled together, the plan will be to move a driver’s cab in first — then bring in on temporary wheels a wheel-less car and lift it up in the air by a crane. A full-length car is then brought into the shed, and they lower the short car down and slot it in between the gap to form a three-car unit, and repeat until all nine are joined together.

That assembly shed is the final stage of construction, with one factory floor shed where train cars will move along the shed as different stages of work are carried out — then into a testing room to ensure the carriages are perfectly level (1mm tolerance from corner to corner) so they ride smoothly when the wheels are attached, then to the electrical testing centre — and finally a rain test to make sure there are no leaks.

Elsewhere in the trains, for the passengers, they come with low energy lighting panels and a very fetching art-deco effect grab pole with a light ring above it. The moquette is called Holden, after the famous architect and includes design elements familiar to Londoners.

The doors are also wider, which will speed up how fast people can get on and off the trains. This should reduce the dwell time needed in platforms, theoretically allowing for faster journey times and slightly increasing the capacity of the Piccadilly line as a whole.

When the full fleet is in service, they will be able to increase the peak hour train frequency from 24 trains an hour to 27 trains per hour. A plan to upgrade the signalling system to increase the frequency of trains to at least 30 per hour is currently unfunded and on hold.

The cost of buying the Piccadilly line trains was funded by selling the Elizabeth line trains and leasing them back, but a similar option wouldn’t be possible to pay for the Bakerloo or Central line trains, so those are dependent on government support for large capital investment projects.

Although London gets the new trains, which is good for London, the money that pays for them will be spent outside London, in Goole and the wider country, which is good for everyone else as well.

Win, win.

Following a year or so of testing, you should be able to catch the first of the new Piccadilly line trains in late 2025.