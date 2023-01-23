Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News No Comments ↓

Giant bubbles of fun are filling the space at the bottom of the Cheesegrater – aka the Leadenhall Building – in the City at the moment. It’s art, but it’s so much fun as well.

The bubbles are inflated balloons that are then lit from inside, and with an iridescent effect on the skin they’ve been piled up in a mini-maze next to the skyscraper to freely wander around and under as you want. It’s a very tactile display as the inflated bubbles are quite nice to touch and although there’s quite the temptation to try and bounce off them, I am sure the security guards would have a dozen fits if you tried.

The clusters of giant iridescent bubbles were created by Atelier Sisu, a Sydney-based design studio led by artists Renzo B. Larriviere and Zara Pasfield, and the display is officially called Evanescent.

We’re told that the “bubbles are made from a colour-reflecting dichroic film that reacts to the changing light of the sun as it moves across the sky, causing a rainbow of reflection across the ground and a unique picture from every angle.”

But really, it’s just bubbly fun, very selfie-friendly and free to visit on Leadenhall Street, close to the Gherkin skyscraper until 10th February.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News