Giant bubbles of fun are filling the space at the bottom of the Cheesegrater – aka the Leadenhall Building – in the City at the moment. It’s art, but it’s so much fun as well.

The bubbles are inflated balloons that are then lit from inside, and with an iridescent effect on the skin they’ve been piled up in a mini-maze next to the skyscraper to freely wander around and under as you want. It’s a very tactile display as the inflated bubbles are quite nice to touch and although there’s quite the temptation to try and bounce off them, I am sure the security guards would have a dozen fits if you tried.

The clusters of giant iridescent bubbles were created by Atelier Sisu, a Sydney-based design studio led by artists Renzo B. Larriviere and Zara Pasfield, and the display is officially called Evanescent.

We’re told that the “bubbles are made from a colour-reflecting dichroic film that reacts to the changing light of the sun as it moves across the sky, causing a rainbow of reflection across the ground and a unique picture from every angle.”

But really, it’s just bubbly fun, very selfie-friendly and free to visit on Leadenhall Street, close to the Gherkin skyscraper until 10th February.